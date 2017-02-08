Volunteer opportunities

A A

Volunteer Connections provides opportunities through the Human Services Council.

For information on the following and other opportunities, call 360-735-3683.

• Bloodworks Northwest is looking for volunteer monitors to keep an eye on donors after their blood draw, to make sure they are feeling well before they leave. Serve refreshments, schedule appointments and maintain a pleasant and comfortable atmosphere.

• Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Washington seeks mentors to be positive adult role models for youth. A 12-week commitment is requested.

• Clark County Food Bank is looking for volunteers to repack food from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.

• Evergreen Public Schools is looking for tutors for all grade levels. Work one-on-one with students to help them develop math, reading and writing skills.

• Evergreen Habitat for Humanity is looking for help in the office with running errands, data entry, research, communications and with special events. The hours are flexible; minimum age is 14.

• Humane Society Retails Thrift Store seeks help sorting and pricing clothing and other donations.