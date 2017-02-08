Weather postpones LIGO science talk

A A

A science presentation about gravitational waves, scheduled for Heritage High School Thursday has been postponed because of weather.

Amber Henry, who is based at a research center near the Tri-Cities, is unable to make it to Vancouver because of winter weather conditions in the Columbia Gorge.

“We plan to reschedule,” said Russ Weaver, astronomy and physics teacher at Heritage High School. “We are currently looking at a date in either April or May.”

Henry is outreach coordinator at the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) site in Hanford. In 2015, astrophysicists there and scientists at a similar facility in Louisiana detected a gravitational wave generated by the collision of two black holes 1.3 billion light-years from Earth.