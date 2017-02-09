14 townhouses proposed at Columbia Shores

A A

One of the last cuts of property at The Village of Columbia Shores is set to be developed.

A field just south of the intersection of Columbia Way and Columbia River Drive may be split into 14 lots for townhouses, according to pre-application documents filed with the City of Vancouver. The 0.92-acre field is about 260 feet south of the intersection.

Vancouver-based firm The Holt Group is listed as the applicant. AKS Engineering & Forestry, which has offices in Vancouver, Portland and Salem, Ore., would be the developer.

The townhouses proposed in the application would be 1,706 to 3,618 square feet in size with two-car garages and driveways. Three new streets would be built into the site.

According to the application, the townhouses will closely resemble the “scale and density” of the townhouses and condominiums already surrounding the property.

The Village of Columbia Shores, the condominium community there, was built in 1996.

A hearing between developers and city officials is scheduled for March 2.