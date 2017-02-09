Clark Talks podcast looks at I-5 Bridge centennial

A A

This week’s episode of Clark Talks, the Columbian’s podcast, dives into Vancouver’s past, then looks ahead to the city’s future.

In this episode, hosts Katie Gillespie and Dameon Pesanti, reporters for The Columbian, chat with a historian about the century-old Interstate 5 Bridge that stretches across the Columbia River.

The 100th anniversary of the northbound span’s official opening is Tuesday.

Then the pair talk to Chad Eiken, director of community and economic development at the city of Vancouver, about what’s next in the rapidly changing downtown core.

The pair also chat with features news coordinator Ashley Swanson to talk about what events are coming up this weekend.

Here’s a list of the events featured:

• “Waiting in the Wings,” presented by Magenta Theater. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10-11, 16-18 and 22-24; 2 p.m. Feb. 18 and 25. Magenta Theater, 1108 Main St., Vancouver; $20 to $22. Proceeds from the Feb. 16 performance benefit Vancouver PAL. 360-635-4358 or www.magentatheater.com

• Sweetheart Hangar Dance, 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 11. Pearson Air Museum, 1115 E. Fifth St., Vancouver; $20 to $25. 360-816-6252 or www.friendsfortvancouver.org

• Chinese New Year Lantern Festival, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 10. Franklin Elementary School, 5206 Franklin St., Vancouver; free. www.quanrenofvancouver.org

• 100th Birthday Party for the Interstate Bridge, 3 to 6 p.m. Feb. 11 Red Lion Hotel on the River, Jantzen Beach, 909 N. Hayden Island Drive, Portland; free. 503-283-4466 or www.pdxbridgefestival.org/events.html

• Valentine’s Day Weekend Wine and Chocolate Tour, noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 11-12. Various locations, see website for details; tasting fees vary by location, for those 21 and older. www.swwawine.com

• Portland International Film Festival, noon to 6 p.m. box office hours, through Feb. 25. NW Film Center, Whitsell Auditorium, 1119 S.W. Park Ave.; Portland; $12, $11 for seniors and students, $9 for children. 503-276-4310 or http://nwfilm.org/festivals/piff40

Clark Talks, The Columbian’s weekly podcast, can be found on The Columbian’s website every Thursday.

You can find the show on Soundcloud, or subscribe for free weekly downloads on iTunes or Stitcher. Contact Pesanti and Gillespie about the podcast at podcast@columbian.com.