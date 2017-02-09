David Ammons appointed to Public Disclosure Commission

Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment Thursday. Ammons recently retired from the secretary of state’s office, where he served as the communications director from 2008 to last month. Before that, Ammons was a reporter with The Associated Press for nearly 40 years.
The PDC is the watchdog agency that oversees disclosure of campaign and lobbyist finances.
Ammons joins four other citizens appointed to the commission: Commission Chairwoman Anne Levinson, Vice Chairman John Bridges and commissioners Katrina Asay and Jack Johnson.