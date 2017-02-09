Fire destroys mobile home north of Battle Ground

A A

Firefighters still don’t know if anyone was inside a mobile home destroyed by a fire early this morning.

Crews from Clark County Fire District 3 remain on scene of the blaze, which was first reported just before 6 a.m. at 17181 N.E. 259th St., just north of Battle Ground State Park.

Arriving firefighters found a single wide mobile home fully involved in fire with the roof partially collapsed, Battalion Chief Jeff Stewart said.

Crews doused the blaze, bringing the flames under control in about five minutes, Stewart said.

They remain on scene, working to put out hot spots. Investigators with the Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office are on scene investigating.