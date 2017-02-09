Gifford Pinchot National Forest snow report 2/9

A A

Wind River — Wind River road No. 30 is closed at Carson National Fish Hatchery due to deep snow, making Oldman Pass, Koshko, McClellan Meadows and Lone Butte sno-parks inaccessible.

The road is not expected to be open this weekend.

Skamania County Public Works was attempting to plow the road, but diverted efforts on Wednesday to deal with fresh snow falling in the southern, populated portion of the county.

For updates, check the department’s website at www.skamaniacounty.org/public-works/homepage/upper-wind-river-recreation-area.

Mount St. Helens — Cougar Sno-Park has lots and lots of snow, but only parking for about 15 vehicles. Road No. 83 is blocked by a slide just north of Cougar Sno-park, making popular Marble Mountain Sno-park inaccessible.

Mount Adams — Two more feet of snow fell over the weekend and it was snowing hard in Trout Lake on Wednesday.