Housing development grand opening Feb. 25

A A

Vancouver-based homebuilder Pacific Lifestyle Homes plans a new housing development, Hockinson Meadows. The first phase will build 10 houses, with additional phases planned for this year.

Houses will be 1,800 to 3,200 square feet, with single- and multistory options; most of the lots are more than 7,500 square feet. Prices start in the high $300,000 range, the company said.

“Hockinson Meadows is a perfect family community, offering a great location and outstanding schools,” Steve Bradford, vice president of sales and marketing, said in a statement.

A grand opening is planned for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 25 at 16501 N.E. 78th St., east of Orchards.