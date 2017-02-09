Kennewick student expelled for bringing pellet gun to class

A A

KENNEWICK — A Kennewick high school student has been expelled from Southridge High School after bringing two airsoft pistols to school.

The Tri-City Herald reports that the ninth grader was expelled Wednesday after telling a fellow student he was going to bring a gun to school to protect himself from other students. School officials took the teen out of class and found the pistols hidden under his sweatshirt.

Airsoft guns often are designed to look and feel like real guns but they fire 6mm pellets propelled by either springs or gas.

The student was taken into custody. Administrators have up to 10 days to decide whether to pursue a longer suspension.

In a letter to parents, Southridge High School Principal Molly Hamaker-Teals praised students for reporting their concerns to authorities.