Microsoft suit to disclose secret government searches moves ahead

SEATTLE — A judge refused the U.S. government’s request to throw out a lawsuit from Microsoft that claims a federal law is unconstitutional because it prohibits technology companies from telling customers when the government demands their electronic data.

U.S. District Judge James Robart, who temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s travel ban last week, agreed with Microsoft that the law violates the company’s First Amendment right to speak to its customers when their private information is collected during criminal investigations.

But Robart denied its claim that the law violates customers’ rights against unreasonable searches and seizures, saying a third party like Microsoft can’t assert constitutional rights for someone else.

The case will now head to trial, where Microsoft will argue that “people need to get notice when the government comes knocking at the door to seize all that stuff that historically would have been stored in a file cabinet,” Microsoft lawyer Stephen Rummage said during a recent hearing.

The Electronic Communications Privacy Act compels companies to divulge data stored in “third-party computers,” such as Microsoft’s Cloud, and keep the move secret. Microsoft successfully argued that the law harms the company by eroding customer confidence in its cloud services, Robart said in the ruling published Thursday.

“Government surveillance aided by service providers creates unique considerations because of the vast amount of data service providers have about their customers,” Robart said.

The service providers know the websites we visit; Google keeps records of our searches; and Facebook keeps records of our friends and what we “like,” he said. Several court cases have found that material deserves constitutional protection, he said.

Microsoft sued last year saying the government has increasingly sought information from providers instead of customers. Federal courts issued more than 3,250 secret orders for data in the 20 months ending May 2016, the company said, more than 450 of which had no end dates.

A magistrate judge in south Texas reported that the Electronic Privacy Act docket “handles tens of thousands of secret cases every year,” Robart said.

Companies including Apple, Twitter and Amazon as well as media outlets, filed court briefs supporting Microsoft.

The Justice Department filed a motion to dismiss, arguing that the government has an interest in keeping criminal investigations confidential and customers often eventually learn about the data demands anyway, if and when charges are filed.