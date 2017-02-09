Portland developers sue to evict homeless tent camp

A A

PORTLAND — Two Portland development companies have sued to evict a homeless tent camp across the street from a hotel they are renovating.

Developers of the Grove Hotel argue the camp violates Portland’s zoning codes and permitting rules, and impedes redevelopment in the neighborhood.

The developers argue the camp, known as Right 2 Dream Too, interferes with the renovation at the hotel by reducing neighborhood property values.

The Portland City Council voted in February 2016 to move the camp a different neighborhood, but Oregon’s land-use board ruled to block the move.