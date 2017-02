A A

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office says two hikers found skeletal remains in woods southeast of Grants Pass.

The discovery was made Tuesday afternoon in the unincorporated community of Provolt. Investigators confirmed the remains are those of a human and had been there a long time.

The sheriff’s office says Oregon State Police detectives found no evidence of foul play. A medical examiner will try to determine a cause of death.