Sportsmen’s show continues through Sunday

A A

PORTLAND — Displays by hundreds of outdoor equipment manufacturers, guides and outfitters; a trout-fishing pond for youth, and dozens of seminars by hunting and fishing experts continue through Sunday at the 42nd annual Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show.

The event opened Wednesday at the Portland Expo Center, 2060 N. Marine Drive. Admission will cost $12 for adults and $5 for juniors ages 6 to 16. A two-day pass costs $18. A $1 fee is charged per credit card transaction.

Parking at the Expo Center is $8 per space. Carpools of three or more passengers are allowed in for $7. Off-site parking at Portland International Raceway or Portland Meadows is $6 and includes a free shuttle to the show.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Among the show’s features this year will be:

Grizzly bear — Brutus, a 900-pound grizzly bear, co-star of the National Geographic show Expedition Wild, will be back. The bear was born in captivity and is not able to survive in the wild. He lives in Bozeman, Mont.

Fishing seminars — Experts scheduled to speak and their topics include Buzz Ramsey, Eric Linde and Jack and Brandon Glass on spring chinook salmon; Mark Gavin on trolling for salmon; Ed Chinn on bass; Dave Perez and Kyle Hall on Buoy 10 salmon; Dave Jones on tidewater fall chinook; Steve Leonard on using bait for salmon and steelhead; Darryl Burkhardt on Columbia and Willamette bass, and Kyle Neeser on trolling for kokanee and trout.

Dan Ayres, coastal shellfish manager for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, will make a presentation on digging razor clams.

Hunting seminars — Experts giving presentations and their topics include Scott Haugen on trophy blacktail deer and also using decoys and calls for big-game; Dan Kloer on calling black bears, Jim Burnworth on archery hunting; Eric Strand on goose hunting and Kirsten Fulk on upland bird dog training.

Outdoor survival seminars — Back for a second year is Brent Stoffel, vice president and general counsel for Emergency Response International.

Stoffel has degrees from the University of Washington in physics and astronomy, plus a law degree from Willamette University. He is a former U.S. Air Force instructor.

Camp cooking — Cooking demonstrations will include Cee Dub Welch about Dutch ovens, Milt Gudgell on salmon and tuna fish filleting and processing, Roger Neufeldt on smoking sausage, Glen Thornton on barbecue, and Scott Haugen on a variety of game and fish.

Trophy scoring — The show will offer its traditional Head & Horns Competition. Hunters are invited to bring trophy heads, horns and antlers to vie for prizes from a variety of retailers, including Danner, Ruger and Primos. Entrants pay a $30 deposit that is refunded if entries do not make official record books

The show gets about 400 new entries per year. Entries must come from Washington, Oregon, Idaho or Montana. They will be scored by Boone & Crockett (firearms) or Pope & Young (archery) scorers.

Prizes are awarded in three categories: rifle, archery and black powder.

Trophy display — The Tour of Northwest Big Game Animals will display a variety of deer, elk and other species.

The show includes the largest bull elk harvested since 1972, taken in 2015 in Oregon, plus the world record archery California bighorn sheep, taken in Washington’s Chelan County.

Trout pond — Youth age 12 and younger can fish for free in a trout-fishing pond. The young fishermen can keep or release up to two trout.

Members of the Multnomah Anglers and Hunters Club provide assistance.