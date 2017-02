Vancouver’s Downtown Association announces Game Changer Awards

A A

Vancouver’s Downtown Association announced its 2016 Game Changer Awards honoring businesses for outstanding accomplishments toward elevating the downtown core. The winners, chosen in a public poll:

• Cash Register Ringer Event award: Vancouver Farmers Market.

• Golden Broom award (for outstanding storefront): Vintage Vignette.

• Peoples’ Choice for Favorite Event award: Vancouver Brewfest.

• Favorite New Business award: Core Brand Solutions.

• Carl Dobbs Award (for outstanding volunteers): the downtown association’s Economic Vitality Committee.

• The Albina Fuel Award (outstanding corporate sponsor): Hilton Vancouver Washington.