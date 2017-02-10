Some Clark County Comcast users experiencing 911 calling troubles

A A

Comcast users in Clark, Cowlitz and 14 other Washington counties may have problems making calls to 911 or anyone else, due to issues at a Comcast facility in Chicago.

Clark Regional Emergency Services said in a flash alert that 911 systems in Clark County are functioning properly. Only Comcast customers are affected. All other carrier systems continue to work properly. The outage began at about 4:30 p.m. on Friday. The agency is also urging people not to call 911 to test their phone lines.

The Washington Department of Emergency Management said the outage began on Friday afternoon and only affects Comcast customers with phone service connected through the internet.

Beth Hester, a spokeswoman for Comcast, said the problem appears to be affecting inbound phone calls.

She described problem as “sporadic and intermittent” for Comcast customers in California, Utah, Colorado Oregon and Washington. But the actual number of affected customers was unclear as of Friday evening.

“Some people might have service some people might not,” she said.

Hester said the problem originated with a redundancy switch in Chicago that is supposed to move call traffic over to a new circuit if and when something goes wrong with the first circuit.

“If that fails, you end up with an outage,” she said.

Hester also said and Comcast is working to correct it.

According to the Associated Press, emergency officials in various counties urged people use cellphones to call 911 if necessary.