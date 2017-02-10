Construction firm cited for $200K in safety violations

A A

PUYALLUP – Washington state said a construction company is facing more than $200,000 in fines for safety violations.

The News Tribune reports that the state Department of Labor & Industries cited J & I Construction of Puyallup for 13 violations at a residential construction site in Olympia. According to a department new release, an investigation that started in May found that workers were exposed to falls and other hazards.

J & I Construction did not answer calls seeking comment. The company has 15 days to appeal.

The release says J & I lacked a site plan for fall hazards, exposed workers to unguarded wall openings and allowed workers to stand on the top step of ladders. The company was also cited for employees working atop a 20-foot wall without proper protection.