DeVos invited to Spokane by ESD superintendent

SPOKANE — A top public education leader in Spokane has invited newly confirmed Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to visit the city and learn about “our ongoing hard work and abiding commitment to excellence for each of the young people we are privileged to serve.”

Michael Dunn, superintendent of Educational Service District 101, sent DeVos the invitation in an open letter Wednesday.

“My fear is that her direct knowledge of public education is not as deep as I hope for a secretary of education,” he said Thursday.

In the letter, Dunn wrote: “Accurate or not, it seems evident that your view of the QUALITY of education in our nation is not particularly positive, and it also seems clear that your direct experience with and connection to public education is somewhat limited.”

Dunn, a 38-year veteran of public education, acknowledges that the letter could be controversial.

“People can see this as a political statement,” Dunn said. “Frankly, I see it as an opportunity to educate.”

Educational Service District 101, which covers Adams, Ferry, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens and Whitman counties, supports 59 public school districts and 46 state-approved private schools. Its headquarters are in Spokane.

Although the federal government funds only about 10 percent of education spending, the Education Department has taken a larger role in state education in recent years. Dunn said that Arne Duncan, President Obama’s secretary of education, had a very particular agenda, one that “impacted us.”

“I honestly believe that public education is fundamental to a working democracy, and I don’t want to see it undermined,” he said.

Dunn received a response to his letter Thursday morning, stating that the letter had been forwarded to DeVos’ scheduling staff for review.

“I feel pretty strongly in the work that is being done (here),” Dunn said.

Deana Brower, president of the board of directors for Spokane Public Schools, said generally district administrators shy away from making political statements.

“We have to work with state and federal administrators,” she said. “Making political statements that create barriers does not serve our students well.”

However, she said if DeVos does choose to visit Spokane, she’d be happy to give the Cabinet official a tour of the district to “see the good work going on every day and see our challenges.”