ESI will restructure, closing sites cutting jobs

A A

PORTLAND — Electro Scientific Industries, Oregon’s oldest technology company, unveiled a broad restructuring Friday to streamline its business and produce more dependable financial results.

ESI will close facilities in Montreal, Canada, and Napa, Calif., and downsize a site in Sunnyvale, Calif. Additionally, the Washington County company said it would make “other select reductions.”

“We are streamlining our organization and re-engineering business processes to transform the way our company gets things done,” new chief executive Michael Burger said in a written statement. “Our top corporate priorities are to drive adoption of our new products, improve execution and deliver more consistent earnings over time.”

ESI did not say how many people will lose their jobs in the restructuring. In April, the company reported a workforce of 698, including 47 temporary employees.

In recent years, the company has employed about 250 at its headquarters in Washington County. The company declined to say how many work there now, or how many will lose their jobs in the restructuring.

Also Friday, ESI said it cut its vice president of operations, Robert DeBakker. It said the company offered him a severance deal that includes a consulting agreement that runs into June.

ESI, founded in 1944, sells laser tools and other equipment to electronics manufacturers. The company has struggled in recent years to find a dependable market for its technology.

The planned cutbacks will save $10 million and $12 million annually, according to ESI. The company said it expects to spend $6.5 million to $8.5 million on the restructuring.

ESI reported $33.8 million in sales in the quarter ended Dec. 31, down from $43.3 million the prior year. It lost $9.7 million last quarter, more than double its loss during the same period the year before.

In August, ESI hired Burger to be CEO.