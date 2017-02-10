Fearing deportations, Mexico warns its citizens in the U.S.

A A

MEXICO CITY — The much-publicized deportation of an immigrant who had been living illegally in Arizona prompted the Mexican government on Friday to urge its nationals in the United States to “take precautions” amid a “new reality” for the immigrant community.

The expulsion of Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos, a Mexican citizen and mother of two U.S.-born children, “illustrates the new reality of the Mexican community living in the United States in the face of more severe application of migration controls,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The ministry urged its citizens to “stay informed about immigration matters” and keep in touch with the extensive Mexican consular network in the United States.

However, Mexican authorities acknowledged there is little they can do to slow deportations or counter other get-tough immigration policies of President Donald Trump.

Trump’s threats to step up deportations and his vow to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border have caused widespread indignation in Mexico — and stirred up anti-U.S sentiments that had been mostly dormant.

Mexican authorities, not wanting to be viewed as compliant to the new U.S. administration, have vowed to boost aid to migrants and returning deportees in a bid to show solidarity with them. Critics have long said such aid was inadequate.

A “Respect for Mexico” protest march assailing Trump’s Mexico agenda is scheduled for Sunday in Mexico City. Tens of thousands are expected to participate.

In recent weeks, Mexican politicians have been photographed visiting Mexican communities in the United States or deportees arriving from the north.

President Enrique Pena Nieto met at the Mexico City airport this week with deportees who had just been expelled from the U.S.

The president, who had been suffering from record-low approval ratings, saw a slight spike in support last month after he canceled a planned meeting with Trump in Washington, rebuffing the White House insistence that Mexico pay for the proposed border wall.

Garcia de Rayos, 36, was deported Thursday, a day after she reported in to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Phoenix for what her attorney said was supposed to be a routine “check in” regarding her ongoing deportation case.

Her subsequent detention and deportation sparked protests and made headlines in both the United States and Mexico.