Flynn talks to Pence amid calls for probes

A A

WASHINGTON — National security adviser Michael Flynn spoke privately Friday with Vice President Mike Pence in an apparent attempt to contain fallout from the disclosure that Flynn discussed U.S. sanctions on Russia with that country’s ambassador and then let Pence and other White House officials publicly deny he had done so, an administration official said.

The conversation took place as senior congressional Democrats called to expand existing investigations of Russia’s interference in the 2016 election to include Flynn’s contacts with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in the weeks before the Trump administration took office.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said that if the allegations are proved, Flynn should step down.

“If the now-national security adviser was undermining U.S. national security interests, he’s unfit to hold that office,” Schiff said. “Compounding the issue is whether he then misled the country about the nature of his contacts.”

Current and former U.S. officials said that in his conversation with Kislyak in late December, Flynn urged Moscow to show restraint in its response to punitive sanctions being imposed on Russia by then-President Barack Obama’s administration, signaling that the Trump administration would revisit the issue when it took office.

Those contacts were seen by some U.S. officials as potentially illegal interference in the U.S. relationship with Moscow at a time when U.S. intelligence agencies were concluding that Russia had waged extensive cyber and influence campaigns to upend the 2016 presidential race and help elect Trump.

Trump claimed to be unaware of the Flynn controversy Friday afternoon as he traveled to Florida for a weekend with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. On the flight south, reporters asked Trump about The Post’s report that Flynn had discussed sanctions against Russia despite repeated denials.

“I don’t know about that, I haven’t seen it,” Trump said. “What report is that? I haven’t seen that. I’ll look into that.”

Flynn’s relationship with Pence was under particular strain because the vice president — apparently relying on Flynn’s accounts — publicly affirmed that Flynn had never discussed sanctions with Kislyak.

A senior administration official said Flynn and Pence spoke in person Friday morning and by phone in the evening. Officials declined to discuss the outcome of the conversations. The two were seen later shaking hands awkwardly in the audience for Trump’s news conference with Abe.

The controversy fanned speculation about Flynn’s standing in the White House and whether he would face pressure to resign. The senior administration official disputed that Flynn was in jeopardy.

Flynn also traveled to Florida with Trump.

Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., ranking Democrat on the Senate Homeland Security Committee, called for FBI Director James Comey to testify before the committee on the status of the bureau’s examination of Flynn’s calls.

Schiff said he intends to request the intelligence reports on Flynn’s conversations with the Russian ambassador. Their contacts were captured as part of routine U.S. surveillance of Russian officials in the United States. “This is one discrete set of allegations that ought to be simple to prove or disprove,” Schiff said. “If these allegations are true, it ought to compel him to step down.”

Senators Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., both on the Senate Armed Services Committee, asked Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis and CIA Director Mike Pompeo to review Flynn’s security clearance.