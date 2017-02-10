Judge: Activist guilty of interfering

A A

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon woman who stopped to observe troopers after they stopped a black driver has been found guilty of interfering with a police officer.

Keely Meagan of Ashland parked on Interstate 5 after noticing the traffic stop in September, reported The Mail Tribune. Meagan, 55, said she was concerned about the driver’s safety because of nationwide reports of police violence against black men.

Jackson County Circuit Judge David Hoppe found Meagan guilty of the misdemeanor interfering charge Thursday and dismissed a violation for illegal parking. He said Meagan has a right to observe police but shouldn’t have stopped so close to a highway interchange.

“You can continue to do that in a safe area. That wasn’t safe, and I think you recognize that,” he said.

Deputy District Attorney Jordan Bailey said he was pleased with the guilty verdict because Oregon State Police have to manage situations on I-5 that can be very dangerous.

Meagan, who lost her job as a driver’s education instructor after being charged in the incident, will face no further punishment, Hoppe ruled. He said he didn’t consider her actions a case of civil disobedience but lauded the activist for her empathy.