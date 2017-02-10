Judge adds to planned penalty after emotional testimony

A A

Emotion poured out Thursday as the families of two boys, one dead and the other severely injured, expressed their anguish to the 29-year-old man who was drunk when he crashed into them while showing a woman what his car could do.

Mount Spokane High School sophomores Bailey Roach and Taigen Balbi, both 16, had been best friends since they were toddlers learning to ride bikes. They were driving southbound on U.S. 395 on June 18 when a northbound car appeared at 120 mph and hit them.

Hope Paul explained in court how she was one of many bystanders who stopped that night to try to help the victims of the crash caused by Ramiro Sanchez, who admitted drinking at a party and then at a bar before speeding north.

“I have to live with these horrible images … holding this child in my arms, lifting up his limp body,” Paul said through tears, “and quickly realizing this young man was going to die and I could not save him.”

Taigen’s father, Rick Balbi, described how family members raced in horror to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center with the grim knowledge that only one of the boys had been airlifted alive.

Both families sat in the hospital waiting room only to have a chaplain read the wrong name, Taigen, before quickly correcting himself to say that Bailey had died.

When Balbi finally got to see his son, the image horrified him.

“Our baby boy was laying there with a deformed head,” Balbi said. After emergency brain surgery, Taigen Balbi was in a coma for 18 days. When he woke, he couldn’t speak.

Rick Balbi then spoke directly to Sanchez, describing weeks of speech and physical therapy. Taigen still has cognitive disabilities.

Superior Court Judge Michael Price said he read dozens of letters and acknowledged the heart-wrenching testimony. He said that he could not ease the pain.

Price then struggled to tell his own story about how his mother was killed in an airplane crash 37 years ago caused by a pilot who was unfamiliar with the aircraft.

“No sentence that I’m going to impose is going to fix this,” he said. “Thirty-seven years later, that pain is still there. Your pain is going to be there forever. It just gets a bit easier to deal with” over time.

Defense attorney Bevan Maxey and Deputy Spokane County Prosecutor Katherine McNulty had agreed on a plea deal that would have sent Sanchez, a father himself with no prior felony convictions, to eight years in prison.

But Price took the rare step of going against the agreement and instead sentenced Sanchez to the maximum 125 months, almost 10 1/2 years, under the state’s sentencing guidelines for vehicular homicide.

For his part, Sanchez took full responsibility for driving drunk and showing a female passenger how fast his Dodge Magnum could go before it crashed into the Eagle Talon carrying the boys.

“There is no excuse for the damage I caused. I don’t blame anyone other than myself,” Sanchez said.

He said he also has failed his own family because he will not be there to see his three children grow up or to provide a living for his wife.

“I cannot begin to tell you how ashamed I am of myself. There is no way to fill the emptiness,” he said. “I feel your pain. I will carry this guilt and shame as long as I live.”