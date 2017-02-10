Massage studio franchise to open Monday

A A

Vancouver – A new location for the massage studio Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa will hold a grand opening Monday.

The new location, at 3415 S.E. 192nd Ave., Suite 108, will be open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.

The studio is the first for owner Andrew Nebels, who said he would like to add two more of the massage studios to Clark County and at least two more in the Portland metro area. Another Hand & Stone is in Hazel Dell at 7604 N.E. Fifth Ave.

The Pennsylvania-based franchise, launched in 2004, has 300 locations nationwide.