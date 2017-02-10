New indoor facility buoys Vancouver Lake Rowing Club

A A

The rowing club formerly known as Vancouver Lake Crew has a new name, a new indoor facility and a new season about to start.

Vancouver Lake Rowing Club stayed out of this winter’s rain and cold. That’s thanks to its new indoor training facility at 3000 Columbia House Way, which is the old Columbia Machine warehouse facility.

The facility includes rowing machines, weights and areas for group exercise.

The club’s spring season begins Monday with indoor practices five days a week.

Cost for the season is $450. No rowing experience is necessary, but all participants must complete a swim test waiver.

For questions or more information, call Alan Stewart at 360-241-6522 or visit www.vancouverlakerowingclub.com