Officers shoot, kill car thief after altercation

A A

A report of an auto theft from a Vancouver-area driveway this morning ended with the suspect’s death after an officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex a few blocks away.

The incident occurred about 6:30 a.m. when a vehicle was reported stolen from a driveway at 5804 N.E. 41st Circle, in the Walnut Grove area. The thief then crashed the vehicle into a parked activities bus at Vancouver Pointe Senior Living, 4555 N.E. 66th Ave., then fled on foot.

He was chased to the Springfield Meadows Apartments, 4314 N.E. 66th Ave., where the shooting occurred, said Clark County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Bieber.

Vancouver Police Lt. Doug Luse confirmed the man was dead. No one else was injured, and the public is safe, he said.

This story will be updated.