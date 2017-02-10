Police release suspect images in Vancouver card thefts

A A

Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects, both of whom are accused of making unauthorized purchases on victims’ credit cards.

Police took the first report Jan. 19 when a victim lost a wallet and shortly thereafter found numerous unauthorized charges made on a credit card.

Investigators then discovered surveillance footage of a male and female who are suspected in that theft.

Anyone who can identify one or both suspects is asked to contact Vancouver Police Service Technician Donna Batt at donna.batt@cityofvancouver.us.

Later that month, officers took a similar report. The victim in that case reported that she had lost her wallet on Jan. 30 and found unauthorized charges later that day on one of her debit cards.

Investigators again found surveillance footage of a suspect. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Service Technician Kathy Parrish at kathy.parrish@cityofvancouver.us.