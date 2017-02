A A

Skyview High grad Colby Gilbert, a junior on the Washington track team, posted a UW indoor record in the 5,000 meters on Friday on the first day of the Husky Classic at Seattle.

Gilbert finished the 5K in 13 minutes, 34.85 seconds, which placed him second behind NCAA champion Edward Cheserek of Oregon (13:32.59).

The old UW indoor record was 13:47.42 set by Aaron Nelson in 2015.

Gilbert also owns the outdoor UW record in the 5K (13:35.20) set last spring.