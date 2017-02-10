‘We are against a travel ban,’ Under Armour says

A A

BALTIMORE – Under Armour, facing criticism over comments by its CEO, issued a statement Friday calling immigration “a source of strength” and emphasizing its push to raise American manufacturing capacity.

“These are not new or revised values,” the statement said. “This is what we believe. Under Armour and Kevin Plank are for job creation and American manufacturing capabilities. We believe building should be focused on much needed education, transportation, technology and urban infrastructure investment.”

The statement continued: “We are against a travel ban and believe that immigration is a source of strength, diversity and innovation for global companies based in America like Under Armour.”

It was the second statement the company has issued since CEO Kevin Plank — in a lengthy interview on CNBC’s “Halftime Report” — said President Donald Trump “wants to make bold decisions and be decisive” and that having “such a pro-business president is something that’s a real asset to this country.”

Several Under Armour endorsers took to social media Thursday to join NBA star Stephen Curry, the company’s top basketball ambassador, in taking issue with the comments.