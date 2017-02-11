Career success adding up for Margaret Glaspy

A A

By any measure, 2016 was a banner year for Margaret Glaspy. The singer-songwriter released her full-length debut to accolades last spring. She grew her audience on tour and landed coveted opening slots for acclaimed duo the Milk Carton Kids and the indie pop band and critical darling Lucius. An appearance on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts racked up more than 300,000 video views.

The success hasn’t made Glaspy complacent. “I’m still feeling my way around,” she says, calling from her home in New York City. “That feeling never really ends. I’m definitely working quite a bit, but I’m always searching for what’s next. When you don’t know exactly where you’re going to land, it keeps the intrigue and pulse going. So I’m still moving.”

After two promising EPs, Glaspy released “Emotions and Math” (ATO Records) in June. It’s a mix of grungy folk, crunchy rock and spare pop. Glaspy’s distinctive vocals and raw melodicism have earned her comparisons to Liz Phair circa the 1993 breakthrough “Exile In Guyville.”

Touring for the new album has taken her across the United States. She’s also found a receptive audience in Europe.

“It’s interesting going to different countries,” she says. “I’d never been over there before this year. Then I show up and there’s a big crowd waiting for me, which is kind of bizarre. But it’s indicative that people are digging the record.”

Family influence

Glaspy was born and raised in Red Bluff, Calif. The youngest of three siblings, she grew up in a musical household. Everyone in her family plays guitar and sings.

“No one’s tone deaf, that’s for sure,” she says. “My dad is the ringleader. There have always been guitars in our house for as long as I can remember — 12-strings, six-strings and electric. It was the norm. Whenever we’d go camping, there was singing around the campfire. Listening to records was a big deal.”

The young Glaspy soaked up her parents’ record collection of classic rock artists including Joni Mitchell, James Taylor and Neil Young. Her sister exposed her to Weezer, Lauryn Hill and Beck while her brother rocked out to Led Zeppelin and Nirvana.

A watershed moment came when she first heard the music of Elliot Smith, the troubled alt-folk singer-songwriter who died in 2003. Glaspy was a teenager when she discovered the late Smith. His work eventually informed her original material.

“Elliott Smith was a huge gift I got from my brother,” she says. “He was always singing Elliott’s songs, so I checked out the albums. I was really influenced by him when I made ‘Emotions and Math.'”

Glaspy began playing music when she was 8 years old and picked up the fiddle in a music program at school. She played old-time music and competed in fiddle competitions. At 14 she took up the guitar and got serious about the instrument at 18.

She was 21 when she moved to New York in 2010. Glaspy was looking for a challenge and found it in the big city.

“New York kicks your butt and makes you prove why you’re there on a daily basis,” she says. “There are so many good artists there. Given the art that comes out of that city, you want to contribute something to the greater whole. I really feel that pressure on a day to day basis, but I like it.”

When she first arrived, she supported herself with a steady gig as a baby sitter. Over time, she played a number of venues around the city including the Knitting Factory and the Bowery Ballroom.

“I had a four-month residency at a really tiny place in Williamsburg called Pete’s Candy Store,” she says. “It was scary in some ways. It was one of the worst slots I could have gotten: 6 p.m. on a Tuesday night. I had to buck up and do my own songs. I had to do my own sound. It was a little depressing at first, but then it was amazing.”

In time she recorded a couple of EPs. “Homeschool” in 2012 was a do-it-yourself affair recorded in her apartment. The following year, she cut “If & When” in a studio for StorySound Records.

With her full-length release “Emotions and Math,” she’s grateful to have ATO Records in her corner. Based in New York City, the indie label maintains an esteemed roster of acts including Alabama Shakes and Hurray for the Riff Raff.

“In the music industry, it’s the Wild West out there,” Glaspy says. “You have to keep making the best music you can. Put the music first and let the business trail behind.”