County adds locations for paint drop-off

CLARK COUNTY – Have old paint you need to discard? Ten more local paint and hardware stores have joined Clark County’s paint take-back program that accepts latex and oil-based paint at no charge:

• Filbin’s Ace Hardware, 809 N.E. Minnehaha St.

• Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 10811 S.E. Mill Plain Blvd.

• Miller Paint, 14300 N.E. 20th Ave.

• Miller Paint, 9609 N.E. 117th Ave.

• Miller Paint, 2607 N.E. Andresen Road

• Miller Paint, 111 N.E. 164th Ave.

• North County Hardware, 40600 N.E. 221st Ave., Amboy

• Parkrose Hardware, 16509 S.E. First St.

• Parkrose Hardware, 8000 E. Mill Plain Blvd.

• Rodda Paint & Decor, 7723 N.E. Fourth Plain Blvd.

After it’s accepted, latex-based paint is repurposed and oil-based paint is burned as fuel.