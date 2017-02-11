Mountain View girls aim to bounce back from defeat

A A

OLYMPIA — Saturday was a setback for the Mountain View girls basketball team.

But the Thunder can celebrate one important fact: They are still playing basketball beyond this weekend.

Bethel of Spanaway took down the Thunder 48-26 in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A bi-district tournament Saturday at Olympia High School.

That Mountain View was in the quarterfinals was an accomplishment in itself. Because of that victory in the opening round, the Thunder remain alive for a shot at state.

“We knew no one expected us,” said sophomore Mollie Doyle, who had nine points against Bethel.

The Thunder believe in what they are doing this season, and that is a big factor.

“Our motto is ‘Play hard. Play Smart. Play Together.’ We know we’re playing for each other, not just ourselves,” Doyle said.

Mountain View coach Dave McIntosh said the team’s inexperience showed in the loss to Bethel. It had been, he added, a long time since Mountain View was in position to go to state.

With the win, Bethel did qualify for the state round of 16. Tianna Brown scored 15 points and Tiarra Brown added 14 to lead Bethel.

Mountain View falls into the consolation bracket and must win three in a row now to get to state.

At least the Thunder played better in the second half against Bethel. McIntosh said he hopes the team will regain some of its confidence.

“We were able to regroup a little bit and come back with a little energy, and actually look like we belonged here,” the coach said.

Annalei Santos had a season-high nine points for the Thunder.

Mountain View started the season 0-4 and 2-7 before the team started trusting the system. The Thunder just kept getting better, making this postseason possible.

BETHEL 48, MOUNTAIN VIEW 26

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Eva Winsheimer 0, Emily VanNess 0, Dejah Wilson 0, Katie Hurst 2, Jenna Carlson 2, Arielle Pinzone 0, Bethani Cobb 0, Mollie Doyle 9, Gillian Murphy 2, Olivia Hood 2, Annalei Santos 9. Totals 12 (1) 1-5 26.

BETHEL — Tianna Brown 15, Ghionna Porecca 2, Nanalia Wagoner 7, Tiarra Brown 14, Kylie Pasamante 6, Patience Johnson 1, Julia Quist 3. Totals 18 (8) 4-13 48.

Mtn. View 2 6 6 12–26

Bethel 11 23 6 8–48