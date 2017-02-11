Resilient Camas boys basketball team rolls past Skyview 54-48

A A

This postseason, the members of the Camas boys basketball team have had their backs against the wall and flat on the floor.

And yet, the Papermakers are still playing.

Camas led from start to finish, but had to fend off a late charge from the Storm to beat Skyview 54-48 in a loser-out game Saturday in the 4A bi-district tournament at Columbia River High School.

Isaiah Sampson led the way for the Papermakers with 15 points, while Logan Miller, Bryan Nguyen and Tre Carlisle added 10 each.

Camas will play Bellarmine Prep of Tacoma in yet another loser-out game on Wednesday at Mount Tahoma High School in in Tacoma.

But at least in that game, a win would send the Papermakers into the regional round of the state tournament.

Saturday’s game was Camas’ third elimination game in the past week. Starting a week ago Saturday, Camas beat Heritage in a league playoff, then beat Todd Beamer in a play-in game to the bi-district.

The Papermakers battled hard in their first-round game against Curtis before falling.

“That loss hurt, because we played so well,” Camas coach Skyler Gillispie said. “But in a lot of ways, it prepared us to win today. The kids weren’t heartbroken after that loss. They just went back to work.”

Camas jumped to a 6-0 lead on Skyview Saturday and led by as many as 13 points in the first half before taking a 30-22 edge into the intermission.

The Storm would twice close within five points in the second half but could get no closer.

“Skyview is a very athletic team, maybe one of the most athletic we’ve faced all season,” Gillispie said. “We knew they could come back on us.”

Saturday’s game was also the second Camas played without leading scorer Alex Glikbarg. Glikbarg was on the bench, still gingerly nursing a sore back he hurt in the win over Todd Beamer.

“It’s been tough,” Sampson said of being without Glikbarg. “We all knew it would be a battle. But Logan (Miller) stepped up big time, and I felt like he helped us a lot.”

When Skyview closed with 47-39 midway in the fourth quarter, Miller connected on back-to-back baskets to push the led back to 12. It was his two free throws in the final minute that sealed the win.

“Here’s a kid who had to play on the JV team as a junior, which was hard on him,” Gillispie said. “But he kept working, and now he’s really carried us with Alex out.”

The Papermakers get a few days off before they’ll find their backs once again up against the wall against Bellarmine.

“We like these situations,” Sampson said. “We thrive on it.”

CAMAS 54, SKYVIEW 48

SKYVIEW — Alex Schumacher 5, Cole Grossman 9, Travis Yajko 0, Jovon Sewell 9, Samaad Hector 13, Greyson Hauskins 0, Taylor Habertson 8, KB Fesehazion 3, Skyler Martin 0. Totals 16 (2) 14-19 48.

CAMAS — Logan Miller 10, Tanner Fogle 4, Bryan Nguyen 10, Hayden Hunsaker 0, Nathan Chilian 5, Cooper McNatt 0, Isaiah Sampson 15, Levi Gilstrap 0, Tre Carlisle 10. Totals 21 (4) 8-16 54.

Skyview 12 10 10 16–48

Camas 15 15 10 14–54