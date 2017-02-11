Save the Date: Comedy and candy bars, and first thoughts of gardens

A A

Ladies celebrate ladies on Galentine’s Day with candy bar buffet and live comedy show featuring nationally acclaimed comedienne and author Anita Renfro from 1 to 3 p.m. today at Living Hope Church, 2711 N.E. Andresen Road, Vancouver. Tickets are $20. www.eventbrite.com/e/galentines-day-celebration-with-anita-renfroe-tickets-30194350114.

The annual Great Clark County Seed Swap will run 1 to 3 p.m. today at the La Center Grange, 328 W. Fifth St., La Center, with gardeners bringing their favorite nonhybrid plants and seeds to share and swap with neighbors. There will also be classes on tree grafting and growing heirloom tomatoes. Admission is free. 360-263-4626 or www.lacentergrange.com

Listen to the talents of Portland Youth Philharmonic’s musicians at the Cadenza concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at Skyview High School Concert Hall, 1300 N.W. 139th St., Vancouver. The performance features philharmonic’s conservatory orchestra and wind ensemble, as the ensembles perform “Symphony No. 6” by Jean Sibelius and the fun “Whip and Spur” by Thomas S. Allen. Admission is $15, $12 for seniors and $5 for students. http://portlandyouthphil.org

Washougal High School brings the fun “25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” to the Washburn Auditorium, 1201 39th St., Washougal. In this hit musical, a group of young spellers take part in the annual bee. The show features a live band, audience volunteers and more than 50 actors and singers. The performances begin at 7 p.m. Feb. 16-18 and 2 p.m. Feb. 18. Tickets are $10, $8 for students and seniors. 360-954-3100 or www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2863853

Dave’s Killer Magic Shop and Trusty Brewing Co. will host a night of magic and fun, featuring magician Tony Oberio. Beer and snacks will be provided. Shows will begin at 7 and 9 p.m. Feb. 18 at Dave’s Killer Magic Shop, 1707 Main St., Vancouver. Seating is limited. Tickets are $25 for 21 and older. 360-448-9022 or http://killermagicshop.com

Journey Theater Arts Group will present the adventurous musical “James and the Giant Peach Jr.,” in which an orphan discovers a magic potion that grows a tremendous peach, launching a journey with a collection of singing insects. The production begins at 7 p.m. Feb. 17-18 and 24, and 2 p.m. Feb. 25-26 at Ridgefield High School, 2724 S.E. Hillhurst Road Ridgefield. Tickets are $14 to $18, $10 to $14 for youth and seniors, and $10 to $14 for Feb. 18. 360-750-8550 or www.journeytheater.org

Join the conversation during “The Art of the Literary Podcast,” part of the Professional Writers Series, at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at WSU Vancouver, 14204 N.E. Salmon Creek Ave., Vancouver. David Naimon will be joined by novelist Benjamin Parzybok in conversation featuring audio clips from the podcast “Between the Cover,” in which Naimon interviews contemporary writers and literary luminaries such as Anthony Doerr, Ursula K. Le Guin and Colson Whitehead. The event is free. http://events.vancouver.wsu.edu

The seventh annual Washington State Horse Expo brings together horse owners and enthusiasts from across the region. There will be presentations and demonstrations by national experts, plus performances including the Saturday Night Extravaganza, along vendors, clinics and lectures. Other events include the Mountain Trail Course, Cowboy church and activities for children. The expo is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. March 3; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. March 4; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 5 at the Clark County Event Center at the Fairgrounds, 17402 N.E. Delfel Road Ridgefield. Admission is $11, $9 for seniors and youth, free for ages 7 and younger, $5 for parking, $27 for 3-day pass, $10 for Saturday Night Extravaganza. 360-397-6180 or www.wastatehorseexpo.com

Join Columbia Dance for its annual spring performance “Columbia Dance Presents!”, which will include excerpts from “Don Quixote,” a colorful classical ballet set to Ludwig Minkus’ score, plus exciting new works and special guest artists. The performances begin at 7 p.m. March 10; 2 and 7 p.m. March 11 at the Royal Durst Theatre, 3101 Main St., Vancouver. Tickets are $20, $15 for students and seniors, $10 for ages 12 and younger. 360-737-1922 or www.columbiadance.org