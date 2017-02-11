Vital Statistics

A A

Birth

PEACEHEALTH SOUTHWEST MEDICAL CENTER

Niko T. Niko and Julia S. Houle, Vancouver, a girl, Bunnie Wynne Siatua Houle-Niko, born Jan. 24, 7 pounds, 7 ounces.

Marriage dissolutions

DECREES GRANTED

Shanafelt, Amber Lynn, and Bunch, Jonatas David.

Vance, Jeffrey and Nancy.

Moore, David and Vickie.

PETITIONS FILED

Schjeldahl, Kristina Beverly and Ian Peter.

Bunker, Bonnie Sue and Jeffery Keith.

Krug, Paul R. and Christine.

OMeara, Michael Andrew and Sharon Christine

Lonstad, Autumn Fay and Alexander Anthony.

Bonnin, Christina Maria and Shane M.

Beaty, Morgan K. and David John.

Helmberger, Jill and Duren, Daniel Richard.

Gutierrez Valle, Yolanda and Alvarez Tavarez, Jose Juan.

Jessie, Desiree and Allen.

Randles, Jason Russell and Kathleen Ann.

Marriage licenses

APPLICATIONS FILED FEB. 9

Fielding, Dontae Larae, 41, Vancouver, and Kay, Lisa Marie, 40, Vancouver.

Orr, Cassandra Beth, 26, Vancouver, and Schelling, Nathan Eugene, 28, Vancouver.

Wall, Rebecca Anne, 20, Amboy, and Weston, Richard Scott, 24, Hillsboro, Ore.

Court sentencings

The Columbian’s policy is to publish all Clark County Superior Court felony sentencings, as provided by the Clark County Clerk’s Office. DC signifies that the defendant has entered drug court. Addresses are provided by the courts and may have changed by the time of sentencing. Judges: John Fairgrieve, John Hagensen, James Swanger, James Rulli, Vernon Schreiber, Robert Lewis, Darvin Zimmerman, Scott A. Collier, Greg Gonzales, Kelli Osler, Sonya Langsdorf, Dan Stahnke, Suzan Clark, David Gregerson, Derek Vanderwood and Bernard Veljacic. Judge Protem: Terry Vetter. Court Commissioners: Carin Schienberg, Amy Swingen, Dayann Liebman and Jennifer K. Snider.

SUPERIOR

Shipley, Scott C., 31, 3003 N.E. Stapleton Road, 14 days work crew, assault-2, theft-3. (Collier, Feb. 7).

Meier, Billy Joe, 47, transient, 43 months, vehicle theft, forgery, theft-1, financial fraud. (Veljacic, Feb. 7).

Nugent, Jarad Dean, 26, Tacoma, 60 days, theft-2, possession of heroin. (Collier, Feb. 7).