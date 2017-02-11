Winning day for Washougal at 2A Regional Wrestling

A A

RIDGEFIELD — As they crossed the mat before the Class 2A regional wrestling finals, Tanner Lees and Nick Wolf each felt like he was walking toward a mirror.

Approaching was a wrestler wearing the same uniform at the same weight.

Lees and Wolfe shook hands, then began a regional championship match that showed why Washougal is a regional power in 2A wrestling.

Lees beat Wolfe 12-3 for the 145-pound regional title. He was one of three Washougal wrestlers to reach the finals Saturday at Ridgefield High School.

Seven Panthers finished in the top four to qualify for next weekend’s Mat Classic state championships in Tacoma, the most of any 2A school in Clark County. Washougal finished third in a competition that gathered 16 teams from as far away as Everett.

For Lees and Wolfe, facing each other for a regional title was nice, but not unexpected.

“Our coaches came up to us before the tournament and said ‘there’s no reason both of you shouldn’t be in the finals,’” Wolfe said.

As the No. 3-ranked wrestler at 145 pounds in 2A, Lees has state-title aspirations. Practicing with a teammate of similar talent has diversified his skills, he said.

“We know each other’s moves, so you have to figure out something different,” Lees said. “You need a different setup, different combinations. Everything you do he has a counter for.”

Washougal senior Michael Hickey was a finalist at 160 pounds. His championship match against Centralia’s Tristan Dickey ended in the second round when he suffered an injury. Afterward, Hickey was walking with an ice pack taped to his lower back.

In addition to the Panthers’ three finalists, Dylan Kiemele (fourth at 113), Cole Pass (third at 120), Dylen Cherry (third at 138) and John Gable (third at 152) are also headed to Mat Classic for Washougal.

“We’re all family, so we each need to push each other as far as we can go,” Lees said.

Ridgefield’s Wyatt Gaspar and Hockinson’s Colton Wheeler also won regional titles.

Gaspar won an action-filled 132-pound final, where the senior beat Nolan Keese of Black Hills 15-8. Gaspar broke a tie with five points in the final 10 seconds of the second period.

“I think it really boosted my confidence and showed me what I can do,” said Gaspar, who will make his second trip to Mat Classic. “It also showed me what I need to work on.”

Gaspar will be joined in Tacoma by teammates Trevor Newburn (third at 132) and Dawson Lieurance (third at 182).

Wheeler made short work of his 170-pound final, pinning Tumwater’s Zach Jones in 37 seconds.

“I just knew I wasn’t taking second this year,” said Wheeler, who was seventh in state last year. “I went out, gave it my all and was just going for everything.”

Woodland is sending two wrestlers to Tacoma. Josiah Sanders placed third at 106 and Sebastian Martinez was fourth at 152.

2A Regional Championship

At Ridgefield High School

Team scores – 1, WF West 213.5; 2, Tumwater 131; 3, Washougal 128.5; 4, Aberdeen 84; 5, Mountlake Terrace 79; 6, Centralia 76.5; 7, Ridgefield 67.5; 8, Mark Morris 62; 9, Black Hills 61; 10, Cedarcrest 59; 11, Hockinson 42; 12, Rochester 40; 13, Woodland 37.5; 14, R.A. Long 35; 15, Archbishop Murphy 32; 16, Columbia River 21.

Top four to Mat Classic

106 – First place: Roehre Cunningham (WFW) def. Colton Burke (BH) 12-1. Third place: Josiah Sanders (Woo) def. Jeremy Brant (Roc) 16-1.

113 – First place: Parker McBride (Ced) def. Jacob Paris (Roc) by injury default. Third place: Levi Walters (WFW) p. Dylan Kiemele (Was).

120 – First place: Mykka McAllister (Cen) p. Edgar Salazar (Abe) 5:10. Third place: Cole Pass (Was) p. Colin Howell (ABM).

126 – First place: Tyler Sophomanichan (A) p. Michael Marquez (MLT) 2:41. Third place: Trevor Newburn (Rid) def. Jayden Lancaster (Roc) 8-2.

132 – First place: Wyatt Gaspar (Rid) def. Nolan Keese (BH) 15-8. Third place: Cameron Rose (Ced) def. Joseph Morrisey (Tum) 9-0.

138 – First place: Damon Thomas (WFW) def. Jacob Nowels (WFW) 8-2. Third place: Dylen Cherry (Was) p. Mason Burbidge (Tum).

145 – First place: Tanner Lees (Was) def. Nick Wolfe (Was) 12-3. Third place: Colton Severson (Tum) def. Owen Enriquez (RAL) 5-4.

152 – First place: Michael Anderson (WFW) def. Pavel Oliferovskiy (MLT) 10-1. Third place: John Gable (Was) def. Sebastian Martinez (Woo) injury default.

160 – First place: Tristan Dickey (Cen) def. Michael Hickey (Was) injury default. Third place: EJ Matagi (WFW) def. Caleb Grondel (Tum) 11-6.

170 – First place: Colton Wheeler (Hoc) p. Zach Jones (Tum) 0:37. Third place: Matthew Lund (Tum) def. Caleb Lay (Ced) 1-0.

182 – First place: Brendenn Spahr (WFW) p. Hunter Robbins (MM) 1:36. Third place: Dawson Lieurance (Rid) def. Aundre Seabrook (MLT) 7-5.

195 – First place: Reyne Mack (MLT) def. Garrett Erickson (MM) 16-4. Third place: Jacob Jamieson (Abe) def. Trace Spath (Tum) 4-2.

220 – First place: Brayden Bostwick (WFW) def. Caden Hicks (Tum) 11-3. Third place: Alex Bollinger (MM) p. Mario Mungia (Cen).

285 – First place: Hunter Arrendondo (WFW) def. Cy Hicks (Tum) 3-1. Third place: Dillon Miller (RAL) def. Skyler Murray (Abe) 1-0.