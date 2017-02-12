Police: Car strikes restaurant, woman who had been passenger

A A

A driver struck her passenger, who had exited the vehicle, and then hit a Muchas Gracias restaurant early Sunday morning following an argument. Neither person suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

Detectives are investigating whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the incident, which occurred shortly before 2 a.m. outside the fast-food restaurant at 6203 N.E. Highway 99 in Hazel Dell, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. That’s when the driver, 29-year-old Jessica Mill, and her passenger, 29-year-old Jameshia Carter, got into a fight and Carter left the vehicle, police said.

The vehicle hit Carter, struck the Muchas Gracias and came to rest against a nearby fence, the sheriff’s office said. Carter was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center for treatment, while Mill was taken to Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center. The two people are related, police said.

The Clark County Traffic Unit is investigating the crash, and there was no word Sunday about whether criminal charges would be filed.