Weekly high school sports schedule, Feb. 13-18

(SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

MONDAY, FEB. 13

BOYS BASKETBALL

3A bi-district tournament

Evergreen vs. Capital, 6 p.m. at North Thurston

Peninsula vs. Kelso, 7:45 p.m. at North Thurston

North Thurston vs. Prairie, 6 p.m. at Timberline

Fort Vancouver vs. Central Kitsap, 7:45 p.m. at Timberline

1A district tournament

Stevenson at Elma, 6 p.m.

Montesano vs. Seton Catholic, 6 p.m. at King’s Way Christian

Forks at King’s Way Christian, 7:30 p.m.

La Center vs. Hoquiam, 7:30 p.m. at Elma

GIRLS BASKETBALL

2A district tournament

Woodland vs. Tumwater, 6 p.m. at W.F. West

Columbia River vs. Centralia, 7:45 p.m. at W.F. West

Washougal vs. W.F. West, 6 p.m. at Centralia

Mark Morris vs. Black Hills, 7:45 p.m. at Centralia

TUESDAY, FEB. 14

BOYS BASKETBALL

2A district tournament

Columbia River vs. W.F. West, 6 p.m. at Centralia

Semifinals

Centralia vs. Mark Morris, 7 p.m. at W.F. West

Woodland vs. R.A. Long, 7 p.m. at Mark Morris

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4A bi-district tournament

Skyview vs. Rogers-Puyallup, 7:45 p.m. at Clover Park

3A bi-district tournament

Mountain View vs. Bonney Lake, 7:45 p.m. at North Thurston

1A district tournament

King’s Way Christian vs. Tenino, 6 p.m. at Montesano

Seton Catholic vs. Stevenson, 6 p.m. at King’s Way Christian

Elma vs. La Center, 7:30 p.m. at King’s Way Christian

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15

BOYS BASKETBALL

4A bi-district tournament

Camas vs. Bellarmine Prep, 7:45 p.m. at Mt. Tahoma HS

3A bi-district tournament

Loser-out games at North Thurston

1A district tournament

Loser-out games at Rochester

1B district third-place game

Columbia Adventist vs. Oakville, 7:30 p.m. at Adna HS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4A bi-district tournament

Camas vs. Auburn Riverside, 7:45 p.m. at Puyallup

2A district tournament

Loser-out games at Mark Morris or R..A. Long

THURSDAY, FEB. 16

BOYS BASKETBALL

4A bi-district tournament

Union vs. Kentwood, 7:45 p.m. at Mt. Tahoma

2A district tournament

Loser-out games at Mark Morris or R..A. Long

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4A bi-district tournament

Consolation game, 6 p.m. at Clover Park

3A bi-district tournament

Prairie vs. Lincoln, 6 p.m. at Olympia

Loser-out games at Timberline

1A district tournament

Loser out games at Centralia

GYMNASTICS

3A/2A team and all-around finals at Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall

FRIDAY, FEB. 17

BOYS BASKETBALL

4A bi-district tournament

Consolation game, 6 p.m. at Stadium

2A district tournament

Championship, 8 p.m. at St. Martin’s University

1A district tournament

Third-place game, 6 p.m. at W.F. West

Championship, 7:30 p.m. at W.F. West

1B bi-district playoff

TBD

GIRLS BASKETBALL

2A district tournament

Championship, 6 p.m. at St. Martin’s University

WRESTLING

Mat Classic at Tacoma Dome

BOYS SWIMMING

4A state meet at Federal Way

3A state meet at Federal Way

2A/1A state meet at Federal Way

GYMNASTICS

3A/2A individual finals at Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall

4A team and all-around finals at Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall

SATURDAY, FEB. 18

BOYS BASKETBALL

4A bi-district tournament

Championship, 6 p.m. at Puyallup

Third-place game, 7:45 p.m. at Mt. Tahoma

3A bi-district tournament

Fifth-place game, 1:45 p.m. at Capital

2A district tournament

Third-place game, TBA

1B bi-district playoff

3:30 p.m. at Montesano HS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4A bi-district tournament

Championship, 4 p.m. at Puyallup

Third-place game, 6 p.m. at Mt. Tahoma

3A bi-district tournament

Fifth-place game, noon at Capital

Third-place game, 3:30 p.m. at Capital

Championship, noon at Puyallup

2A district tournament

Third-place game, TBA

1A district tournament

Third-place game, 6 p.m. at Kelso

Championship, 7:30 p.m. at Kelso

WRESTLING

Mat Classic at Tacoma Dome

BOYS SWIMMING

4A state meet at Federal Way

3A state meet at Federal Way

2A/1A state meet at Federal Way

GYMNASTICS

4A individual finals at Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall