Weekly high school sports schedule, Feb. 13-18

(SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE)
MONDAY, FEB. 13
BOYS BASKETBALL
3A bi-district tournament
Evergreen vs. Capital, 6 p.m. at North Thurston
Peninsula vs. Kelso, 7:45 p.m. at North Thurston
North Thurston vs. Prairie, 6 p.m. at Timberline
Fort Vancouver vs. Central Kitsap, 7:45 p.m. at Timberline
1A district tournament
Stevenson at Elma, 6 p.m.
Montesano vs. Seton Catholic, 6 p.m. at King’s Way Christian
Forks at King’s Way Christian, 7:30 p.m.
La Center vs. Hoquiam, 7:30 p.m. at Elma
GIRLS BASKETBALL
2A district tournament
Woodland vs. Tumwater, 6 p.m. at W.F. West
Columbia River vs. Centralia, 7:45 p.m. at W.F. West
Washougal vs. W.F. West, 6 p.m. at Centralia
Mark Morris vs. Black Hills, 7:45 p.m. at Centralia
TUESDAY, FEB. 14
BOYS BASKETBALL
2A district tournament
Columbia River vs. W.F. West, 6 p.m. at Centralia
Semifinals
Centralia vs. Mark Morris, 7 p.m. at W.F. West
Woodland vs. R.A. Long, 7 p.m. at Mark Morris
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4A bi-district tournament
Skyview vs. Rogers-Puyallup, 7:45 p.m. at Clover Park
3A bi-district tournament
Mountain View vs. Bonney Lake, 7:45 p.m. at North Thurston
1A district tournament
King’s Way Christian vs. Tenino, 6 p.m. at Montesano
Seton Catholic vs. Stevenson, 6 p.m. at King’s Way Christian
Elma vs. La Center, 7:30 p.m. at King’s Way Christian
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15
BOYS BASKETBALL
4A bi-district tournament
Camas vs. Bellarmine Prep, 7:45 p.m. at Mt. Tahoma HS
3A bi-district tournament
Loser-out games at North Thurston
1A district tournament
Loser-out games at Rochester
1B district third-place game
Columbia Adventist vs. Oakville, 7:30 p.m. at Adna HS
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4A bi-district tournament
Camas vs. Auburn Riverside, 7:45 p.m. at Puyallup
2A district tournament
Loser-out games at Mark Morris or R..A. Long
THURSDAY, FEB. 16
BOYS BASKETBALL
4A bi-district tournament
Union vs. Kentwood, 7:45 p.m. at Mt. Tahoma
2A district tournament
Loser-out games at Mark Morris or R..A. Long
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4A bi-district tournament
Consolation game, 6 p.m. at Clover Park
3A bi-district tournament
Prairie vs. Lincoln, 6 p.m. at Olympia
Loser-out games at Timberline
1A district tournament
Loser out games at Centralia
GYMNASTICS
3A/2A team and all-around finals at Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall
FRIDAY, FEB. 17
BOYS BASKETBALL
4A bi-district tournament
Consolation game, 6 p.m. at Stadium
2A district tournament
Championship, 8 p.m. at St. Martin’s University
1A district tournament
Third-place game, 6 p.m. at W.F. West
Championship, 7:30 p.m. at W.F. West
1B bi-district playoff
TBD
GIRLS BASKETBALL
2A district tournament
Championship, 6 p.m. at St. Martin’s University
WRESTLING
Mat Classic at Tacoma Dome
BOYS SWIMMING
4A state meet at Federal Way
3A state meet at Federal Way
2A/1A state meet at Federal Way
GYMNASTICS
3A/2A individual finals at Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall
4A team and all-around finals at Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall
SATURDAY, FEB. 18
BOYS BASKETBALL
4A bi-district tournament
Championship, 6 p.m. at Puyallup
Third-place game, 7:45 p.m. at Mt. Tahoma
3A bi-district tournament
Fifth-place game, 1:45 p.m. at Capital
2A district tournament
Third-place game, TBA
1B bi-district playoff
3:30 p.m. at Montesano HS
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4A bi-district tournament
Championship, 4 p.m. at Puyallup
Third-place game, 6 p.m. at Mt. Tahoma
3A bi-district tournament
Fifth-place game, noon at Capital
Third-place game, 3:30 p.m. at Capital
Championship, noon at Puyallup
2A district tournament
Third-place game, TBA
1A district tournament
Third-place game, 6 p.m. at Kelso
Championship, 7:30 p.m. at Kelso
WRESTLING
Mat Classic at Tacoma Dome
BOYS SWIMMING
4A state meet at Federal Way
3A state meet at Federal Way
2A/1A state meet at Federal Way
GYMNASTICS
4A individual finals at Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall