1 dead, 6 hurt in shooting at party in Missouri nightclub

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. — Two people are in custody but no charges have been filed in a mass shooting outside a rural Missouri nightclub that left one man dead and six others injured, authorities said Monday.

Gunfire broke out at 3:50 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Club Envy in Caruthersville, a small town in the far southeastern corner of Missouri, about 90 miles north of Memphis, Tennessee.

Authorities believe the shooter was acquainted with the victims, but even those who were shot have been reluctant to provide details, said Sgt. Clark Parrott of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

“We’re trying to piece everything together but apparently as they were trying to get people out of the club, someone in the parking lot fired a weapon,” Parrott said.

The club had been rented out for a private party with about 300 guests, Parrott said. Many of the guests were still present when the shooting occurred. He said no charges have been filed against the two people in custody.

Six men were shot. One died at a hospital in nearby Hayti, Missouri, about seven hours after the shooting. Two people were flown to a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, in critical condition. Three others are in stable condition at the Hayti hospital.

Another man suffered cuts and bruises when he either ran through a window or was thrown through it, Parrott said.

Names of the victims, and the people in custody, have not been released.