18 residences planned in Lanover-Sharmel

A A

VANCOUVER — Three plots of land in the Landover-Sharmel neighborhood have been proposed to be turned into 18 single-family lots, according to preapplication documents filed with the city of Vancouver.

Plans submitted by Vancouver firm SGA Engineering ask to combine the three plots, which combine for 1.15 acres, before splitting them 18 ways for single-family residences at 11312 N.E. 23rd St.

The filings say contractors will provide necessary roads for access and emergencies. A cul-de-sac, an onsite driveway and parking tract are included in the plans.

Beatrice and Gerald Carriere are listed as the property owners.

Developers will meet with city planners at a preapplication conference at 2:30 p.m. March 2 at Vancouver City Hall, 415 W. Sixth St., in the Alder Conference Room. For more information, contact Patti McEllrath at 360-487-7893 or patti.mcellrath@cityofvancouver.us.