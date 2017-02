A A

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple shares reached a record-high closing price Monday, bolstered by sales of the iPhone 7 and investor optimism about prospects for the iPhone 8.

The tech giant’s shares closed at $133.29, a gain of $1.17, or 0.9 percent, on Monday. The surge has stabilized Apple’s lofty perch as the world’s most valuable company. The previous record-high closing price for the company was $132.54, set in May 2015.