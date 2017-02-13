Assault suspect makes first court appearance

A A

A man accused of trying to run over bar employees with his pickup after they urged him not to drink and drive made a first appearance Monday in Clark County Superior Court.

Jason W. Kilde, 34, of Vancouver appeared on suspicion of three counts of first-degree assault in connection with the early Saturday morning incident at Vancouver’s Quarterdeck Bar.

Police responded at about 12:20 a.m. to 4300 E. Fourth Plain Blvd., where they contacted bartender Joseph Gresko and bouncers Taylor Ray-Jones and Samoa C. Samoa. The men said Kilde left the bar through an emergency exit, which caught their attention. They followed him to his 1987 Ford Ranger pickup, but believed he was too intoxicated to drive, so they tried to convince him to take a taxi service. Kilde ignored them, however, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

While Ray-Jones talked to Kilde through the driver’s window, Gresko walked to the back of the truck and took a photo of the license plate. Kilde then put the truck in reverse and rapidly accelerated, nearly striking Gresko who jumped out of the way. He drove forward and attempted to strike Gresko again and then swerved toward the other two men, the affidavit states.

Ray-Jones told police that the truck was inches from hitting them and that Kilde nearly struck a parked vehicle. Gresko said he broke out the driver’s window and attempted to pull Kilde from the truck. He stopped driving momentarily but then accelerated and fled the parking lot, court records said.

Kilde drove to his home in the 3500 block of Northeast 98th Street and did not call 911, the affidavit said. Clark County sheriff’s deputies found him shortly before 2 a.m. standing near his truck and took him into custody, according to court documents.

Kilde told police he did not understand his rights and wanted to know why he was being arrested. He said he was attacked by the bar employees and fled because he feared for his safety. He then asked for a lawyer, the affidavit said.

On Monday, Judge Robert Lewis set Kilde’s bail at $40,000. He will retain his own attorney, court records show. Kilde will be arraigned Feb. 24.