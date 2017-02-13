Bicycle medics quickly ride to the rescue

A A

When actress Carrie Fisher suffered cardiac arrest near the end of a flight to Los Angeles just before Christmas, some of the first emergency medical crews to arrive on the scene were on two wheels: medics on bicycles who helped resuscitate the “Star Wars” star.

The Los Angeles Fire Department’s bicycle medic team is one of hundreds in big cities such as Boston and Philadelphia and small ones such as Cody, Wyo., that deliver quick emergency care by darting in and out of heavy traffic, maneuvering through large crowds or cutting across parkland more nimbly than a crew in an ambulance.

“Sometimes, every second counts with these situations,” said Maureen Becker, executive director of the International Police Mountain Bike Association, a nonprofit that trains and certifies public safety cyclists. “Because a bicycle is able to respond so quickly, the actions can be lifesaving.”

The Los Angeles EMS team that raced to help Fisher was deployed at the airport during the holiday rush. It boarded her plane with an ambulance crew and members of an engine company, all of whom worked to give her advanced life support, said Robert Dunivin, a fire department captain and chairman of the bike team advisory committee. Fisher died at a local hospital four days later.

When the Los Angeles bike unit made its debut patrolling a triathlon in 2004, it had 20 cyclists. The team is now one of the largest in the country, with 120 cyclists and 60 bikes. It deploys on weekends and at special events such as the Los Angeles Marathon, the Rose Parade, Los Angeles Rams tailgating parties and on the Venice Beach boardwalk on summer weekends.

Dunivin said the unit has a budget of about $90,000 per year to pay overtime to the medics, who do the bicycle work in addition to their regular fire department jobs. Another $12,000 is allocated for equipment.

Across the country, bike medics patrol airports, sports arenas, downtown entertainment areas and special events such as festivals, concerts and marathons.

They are especially useful when roads are closed or congested, said Mike Touchstone, past president of the National EMS Management Association, a professional association of EMS managers.

“You have easier access to patients and can get there more quickly than you can in an ambulance when there is a crowded event,” said Touchstone, who is also regional director of the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Medical Services. “That makes a big difference if someone is having a heart attack or a stroke.”

It made a big difference in Minneapolis in 2014, when a 61-year-old runner suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed during a marathon. A bike medic team roaming the course arrived quickly, shocked the man’s heart with a portable defibrillator and stabilized him before an ambulance took him to the hospital, where he recovered.

Growing trend

Many of the first officially organized EMS bike units in the United States were launched in the 1990s in places including Denver; East Baton Rouge; and Troy, Ohio. They were modeled on police bike patrols, which had become popular a decade earlier.

Today, at least 500 agencies have EMS bike teams, according to Becker, whose group has trained about 1,400 cyclists since 2013.

Fire departments, EMS agencies, hospitals and private ambulance services run teams. Some have just two or four members; others have dozens.

Many bike medics are paid emergency medical technicians and paramedics, but others work for volunteer associations or other organizations.