Boys basketball: Capital 74, Evergreen 73

The Plainsmen fell a point short after trailing by nine at the half, and their season came to an end.

Luke Layton and Chris Penner combined for 47 points to lead Capital in an elimination game in the consolation bracket of the Class 3A bi-district boys basketball tournament.

Evergreen (6-16) had five players reach double figures: Payton Monda (19), Dwight Jones (16), Elon Freeman (14), John Hansberry (12), and Dustin Nettles (12).

Hansburry scored 10 of his 12 in the fourth quarter, including two 3-pointers.

Capital (20-3) must win two more games in this tournament to qualify for state.

CAPITAL 74, EVERGREEN 73

EVERGREEN — Payton Monda 19, John Hansberry 12, Dwight Jones 16, Elon Freeman 14, Shawn Johnson Jr. 0, Christian Huerta 0, Dustin Nettles 12. Totals 0-0 (0) 0-0 00.

CAPITAL — M. Mickelson 6, Chris Penner 23, Landers 2, Bertelli 0, Luke Layton 24, Collard 5, Richardson 2, Chris Schnellman 10, Erickson 2.

Evergreen 13 18 18 24–73

Capital 18 22 15 19–74