Boys basketball: Central Kitsap 63, Fort Vancouver 57

RJ Secrest scored 19 points and Central Kitsap scored 40 in the second half to end Fort Vancouver’s season.

Jameel Morton scored 18 points for the Trappers. Johnny Green added 17, and James Husband Jr scored 10.

The Trappers led by three at the half, but Central Kitsap was too strong in the second half to survive this elimination game in the Class 3A bi-district boys basketball tournament

Fort’s season concluded with a 14-8 record.

CENTRAL KITSAP 63, FORT VANCOUVER 57

CENTRAL KITSAP — Archer 4, Conley , McMinds 2, RJ Secrest 19, Elijah McGee 10, Telemaque 4, Jayden Upshaw 16, McConnell 8. Totals 24 (6) 9-14 63.

FORT VANCOUVER — James Husband Jr, 10, Johnny Green 17, Miracle Alford-Lewis 0, Jameel Morton 18, Kyron Lowe-Ash 5, Zeke Block 2, Ahmere Green 5. Totals 22 (4) 9-14 57.

C. Kitsap 14 9 20 20–63

Fort Van. 11 15 14 17–57