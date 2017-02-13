Boys basketball: Hoquiam 89, La Center 75, 3 OT

A A

The La Center Wildcats ran out of of energy in the third overtime of their Class 1A District 4 basketball semifinal.

Jace Varner scored 37 points and Jack Adams added 30, leading Hoquiam to the victory.

Hunter Ecklund, who led La Center with 27 points, tied the game at 73 just before the horn of the second overtime.

However, it was all Hoquiam in the final four minutes.

La Center falls into the consolation bracket and must win two in a row to make it state.

Hoquiam made 41 free throws out of 54 attempts.

HOQUIAM 89, LA CENTER 75, 3 OT

LA CENTER — Shaydon Amstutz 0, Colby Shaw 0, Jon Eastman 5, Jake Wise 15, Joe Bork 4, Avery Seter 13, Jackson Leslie 3, Matt Baher 7, Hunter Ecklund 27, Mason Weaver 0. Totals 28 (6) 13-19 75.

HOQUIAM — Spradlin 5, Espedal 2, Nash 9, Steen 6, Jack Adams 30, Jace Varner 37. Totals 22 (4) 41-54 89.

La Center 18 9 10 17 8 10 2–75

Hoquiam 9 14 11 20 8 10 16–89