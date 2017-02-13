Boys basketball: Montesano 70, Seton Catholic 58

A A

The Cougars got as close as seven after a 13-2 run by Montesano, but the Bulldogs put the game away late at the free throw line to end the Cougars’ season.

Montesano (13-9) led 65-52 with 4 minutes, 43 seconds to play off back-to-back Shaydon Farmer buckets, and while Seton got as close as 65-58 behind two steals and six straight points, it never got closer.

Isaiah Parker led Seton with 17 points, including three 3s. Garrett Wellman had 11 of his 14 points in the first half and Delano Morgan added 12.

MONTESANO 70, SETON CATHOLIC 58

MONTESANO — Trevor Ridgway 20, Kyle Burbidge 4, Evan Bates 4, Sam Winter 5, Nick Chapman 10, Shaydon Farmer 4, Seth Dierkop 4, LJ Valley 19

SETON CATHOLIC — Henry Demsky 3, Isaiah Parker 17, Matthew Kent 6, Tyler Davis 3, Delano Morgan 12, Garrett Wellman 14, Max Moreland 2, Andy Olson 2

Montesano 17 18 22 13—70

Seton Cath. 13 20 17 8—58