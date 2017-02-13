Boys basketball: North Thurston 78, Prairie 65

A A

The Rams used a first-half scoring spree to stun the Falcons, and Prairie never recovered.

North Thursday scored 45 points n the first half, ending Prairie’s season in the Class 3A bi-district boys basketball tournament.

Prairie won the Class 3A Greater St. Helens League title and competed its season 19-4.

Seth Hall and Dwayne Stewart each had 20 points for Prairie against North Thurston. Braiden Broadbent added 14 points.

NORTH THURSTON 78, PRAIRIE 65

NORTH THURSTON — Nielsen 5, Spencer 34, Sallee 3, Wallace 2, Tenkley 11, Christian 19, Beatty 1. Totals 29 (9) 11-12 78.

PRAIRIE — Dante Heitschmidt 3, Kameron Osborn 6, Braiden Broadbent 14, Seth Hall 20, Ethan Rouse 2, Dwayne Stewart 20, Matthew Kogler 2. Totals 27 (5) 6-8 65.

NThurston 22 23 11 22–78

Prairie 17 16 17 15–65