Boys basketball: Stevenson 55, Elma 44

Austin Brannan scored a game-high 27 points, with four as Stevenson (12-8) remained alive in the 1A District tournament.

Brannan made three 3’s in the third quarter as Stevenson had a 19-5 to put away Elma (4-17).

Luke Nichols added 11 points for Stevenson, which will face La Center on Wednesday.

STEVENSON 55, ELMA 44

STEVENSON (12-8) — Theo Lanz 0, Luke Nichols 11, Lincoln Krog 2, Austin Brannan 27, Isaac Hoidal 3, Alex Delarosa 4, Brigham Campbell 4, Clayton Hansen 0, Austin Pearson 4.

ELMA (4-17) — AJ Brown 8, Tep 10, Peterson 4, Vollan 5, Spalding 0, Av. Brown 14, Schneider 0.

Stevenson 11 8 19 17–55

Elma 9 15 5 12–44