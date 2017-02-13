Clark jail put on lockdown after broken window discovered

A A

The Clark County Jail was locked down Sunday night after corrections deputies discovered a broken exterior window.

An exterior cell window was found broken just after 9 p.m. Sunday at the main jail, 707 W. 13th St., according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies placed the jail on lockdown because of the possibility that weapons or contraband might have been introduced into the jail, the sheriff’s office said.

On-duty members of the SWAT team assisted patrol deputies and Vancouver police officers in clearing the jail cell and searching for possible contraband.

There was no escape of any inmate in custody, the sheriff’s office said.

The agency said it does not comment on the seizure of contraband or the movement of inmates within the jail.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office major crimes unit are investigating the circumstances of the broken window.

Jail operations have returned to normal and no more information on the incident was released.