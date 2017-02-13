DuPont, Chemours to pay $671M in chemical leak

A A

WASHINGTON — DuPont and Chemours will pay nearly $671 million to settle thousands of lawsuits related to the release of a chemical from a plant in West Virginia more than a decade ago.

Chemours was spun off from DuPont two years ago.

More than 3,500 federal and state lawsuits allege that the DuPont Co. Washington Works plant, near Parkersburg, W.V., had dumped perfluorooctanoic acid into the Ohio River, contaminating the local drinking water and causing illness and disease, including cancer. Perfluorooctanoic acid, also known as C8, is used to make Teflon.